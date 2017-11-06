26 high-paying jobs in Denver you don't need a degree to have

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - For many people who want a rewarding job that pays well, a bachelor's degree is a key goal. In top-paying professions, employers typically want applicants with a four-year degree at least.
But college is not for everyone -- there's the cost and the time, and not everyone is a good student.
And the fact is, many high-paying jobs don't demand a diploma.
So what are the highest-paying jobs you can get in the Denver area without a bachelor’s degree?
Here's your answer.
We've identified more than two dozen jobs available in metro Denver that pay anywhere between $70,000 and $120,000 a year on average, and for which employers usually don't require a four-year degree, according to a DBJ analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
