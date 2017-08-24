28 more Kmart stores to close, including 2 in Colorado

A customer walks to his car at a Kmart store in San Mateo, California. (Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sears Holdings Corp. revealed today that it will shutter an additional 28 of its Kmart stores than it had already announced.

That includes two metro-Denver locations: At 15200 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora and 200 W. Belleview Ave. in Englewood. They will close by mid-November.

The company said the latest closures are in addition to the 180 Sears and Kmart locations that have closed this year. Kmart locations at 363 S. Broadway in Denver and 2809 North Ave. in Grand Junction closed in March.

And late last year, Kmarts in Thornton and Craig shuttered.

Sears did not disclose how many jobs will be affected by the new Kmart closings.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iuJdHN

