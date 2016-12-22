3 companies close on purchase of Snowmass Base Village

Snowmass Village, Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A joint venture consisting of East West Partners, a KSL Capital Partners' affiliate and Aspen Skiing Co. has closed on its purchase of the Snowmass Base Village project, a deal first announced in September.

The acquisition includes a number of development parcels and commercial spaces, the Snowmass Hospitality property management company and the Viceroy Hotel, including unsold condominium units at the Viceroy.

Snowmass Base Village has a long history of attempted development after being entitled in 2004. The mix of development sites has been through ups and downs in the intervening years, including a set of lawsuits. Snowmass Acquisition Co., an affiliate of the Related Cos. has owned the property until now, having lost it to foreclosure before buying it back in 2012 for $90 million.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but East West's Andy Gunion, who most recently served as CFO of the company, will relocate to the Roaring Fork Valley to manage the joint venture.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2i0lOga

(© 2016 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)