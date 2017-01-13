3 lessons for coaching success

(Photo: ISTOCK (PEOPLEIMAGES))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - What do a global health care company, a beverage bottler, and a community-based nonprofit organization have in common?

In the case of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Coca-Cola HBC Russia and Beyond Emancipation (B:E), professional coaching is moving the needle in profound ways in diverse sectors and for diverse populations.

GSK, for example, has seen a $66 million return on investment from its coaching initiative. For the past three years, employee engagement across the Coca-Cola HBC Russia enterprise has increased by 26 percent. And B:E is proving that coaching can influence social change, a belief that many coach practitioners hold to be true, according to the 2016 ICF Global Coaching Study.

