3 workplace trends you shouldn't ignore

Organizations should regularly check in to see if their employee’s needs are being met, particularly as new generations with different expectations come on board. (Photo: ISTOCK (FUNSTOCK))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It’s important for employers to be in tune with what their workers want and need, as there is increasing competition among organizations to find people with the skills and abilities to succeed.

I recently spoke with Dean Aloise, global HR consulting leader at Conduent HR Services, about three workplace trends all organizations should pay attention to now.

The importance of people The role of the office environment Modern benefits versus traditional health and retirement benefits

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.