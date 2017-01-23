32-story downtown Denver office project moves forward

Block 162 is a 32-story office tower proposed by Patrinely Group of Houston. (Photo: COURTESY | GENSLER)

A proposed office project on 15th Street between Welton and California streets has taken a step forward with the signing of a ground lease that will allow developers to move ahead with the project.

Houston-based Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate Co. formed a joint partnership to develop the land. Current designs call for the office building to stand 32 stories tall, with 21 floors of office space starting atop 10 floors of podium parking and three levels of underground parking.

