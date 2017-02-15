322-unit apartment complex to break ground in Golden Triangle

TriVista on Speer will be a 322-unit apartment complex (Photo: COURTESY | KTGY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Legacy Partners and USAA Real Estate Co. broke ground on a 322-unit apartment complex on Speer Boulevard between 13th and 14th streets.

The seven-story luxury complex, called TriVista on Speer, will be built on 2.3 acres and is expected to be complete in 2019.

“The close proximity to Denver’s Golden Triangle and downtown amenities make TriVista on Speer ideal for a luxury apartment development,” said Spencer Stuart, senior managing director of Legacy Partners.

“The community is being planned to be amenity-rich and to accommodate a healthy work/life balance for residents that work directly from home, in the community’s shared office space or elsewhere in the Denver area,” Stuart said.

