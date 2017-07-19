350-unit apartment complex planned at near RTD's Colorado Station

Colorado Station is a 350-unit apartment complex scheduled to break ground in August 2017. (Photo: COURTESY | CITYVIEW)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm CityView and Houston-based Dinerstein Cos. will develop a 350-unit apartment complex called Colorado Station at the southeast corner of Colorado Boulevard and Evans Avenue.

The project will replace an existing retail building that has been acquired by CityView. The site is just west of the RTD park and ride lot for the Colorado Station, which is served by three light rail lines.

“Denver, like all of the markets in which CityView invests, is ideal for us given the city’s increasing population, healthy lifestyle, proliferation of good jobs and the fact that housing there is simply in short supply,” said Sean Burton, CityView CEO. “These are the factors we look for when choosing where to invest our capital and Colorado Station fits squarely in that strategy.”

Groundbreaking on the project is expected to occur next month, while completion is anticipated in the second quarter of 2019.

