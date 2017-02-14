4 major Colorado health insurers pull the plug on a pair of mega-mergers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cigna Corp. announced today that it is rejecting Anthem Inc.’s $48 billion acquisition offer and is suing its former merger partner.
Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and Cigna (NYSE: CI) are respectively the No. 2 and 3 preferred-provider organizations in Colorado, after UnitedHealthcare, according to DBJ List research.
And two other insurers — Humana Inc. and Aetna Inc. — also said today they have terminated their merger agreement.
