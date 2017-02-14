KUSA
Close

4 major Colorado health insurers pull the plug on a pair of mega-mergers

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:12 PM. MST February 14, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Cigna Corp. announced today that it is rejecting Anthem Inc.’s $48 billion acquisition offer and is suing its former merger partner.

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and Cigna (NYSE: CI) are respectively the No. 2 and 3 preferred-provider organizations in Colorado, after UnitedHealthcare, according to DBJ List research.

And two other insurers — Humana Inc. and Aetna Inc. — also said today they have terminated their merger agreement.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

 

© 2017 American City Business Journals.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories