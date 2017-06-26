4 small Colorado mountain towns ranked among U.S. News' 15 best to visit

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Picking a vacation destination means weighing your options.
Are you after touristy, crowded places that have plenty of famous attractions to cross off the bucket list?
Or maybe a beach and piña colada is what you're after.
Maybe you just want a small, quiet place to relax and enjoy nature or get some top-notch skiing in.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2te8gDr
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs