4 small Colorado mountain towns ranked among U.S. News' 15 best to visit

(Photo: Courtesy David Ryder, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Picking a vacation destination means weighing your options.

Are you after touristy, crowded places that have plenty of famous attractions to cross off the bucket list?

Or maybe a beach and piña colada is what you're after.

Maybe you just want a small, quiet place to relax and enjoy nature or get some top-notch skiing in.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2te8gDr

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal