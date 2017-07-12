5 cities that offer strong environments for self-employment

(Photo: GETTY IMAGES (MILEHIGHTRAVELER))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Pew has estimated that self-employed professionals and the employees they hire make up close to 30 percent of the workforce. The Freelancers Union believes closer to one-third of the workforce is an “independent worker."

An Intuit study suggests nearly 40 percent of the workforce will be what it calls “contingent workers” by 2020.

Today, the dream of being one’s own boss is becoming a reality for more and more people. Advancements in technology and increasing globalization are helping to lower the barrier to entry for those who are looking to work for themselves.

For instance, Dave Brockman is the self-employed owner of Gig City Cloud in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He’s noticed how much easier today’s technology tools make owning a business.

