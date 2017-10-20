5 Coloradans on Forbes list of America's richest people

Charlie Ergen, co-founder of Dish Network Corp., is Colorado's richest resident, according to a 2017 Forbes list. (Photo: ANDREW HARRER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Five Colorado billionaires were again named to the 2017 Forbes magazine list of the 400 richest people in the country.

And they all increased their massive wealth from last year.

Charlie Ergen, co-founder and chairman of satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp. (Nasdaq: DISH), and satellite communications firm EchoStar Corp. (Nasdaq: SATS), tops the Colorado list, coming in at No. 30 nationally at $15.8 billion. That's up from $14.7 billion last year.

Second from Colorado is Philip Anschutz, owner of Anschutz Entertainment Group, who is No. 35 on the list at $12.6 billion. That's up from $10.8 billion last year.

