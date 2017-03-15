5 Colorado craft breweries among 50 largest

Odell IPA is the only American IPA to win gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Colorado craft breweries made some of the biggest gains in production throughout the industry in 2016.

The Boulder-based Brewers Association released the list of the 50 largest craft breweries in the United States Wednesday, with five Colorado-based beer makers earning a spot. Yuengling & Son of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, remained the country's largest craft brewer.

Fort Collins’ New Belgium Brewing remained Colorado’s largest craft brewer and is the country’s fourth-largest craft brewer.

With the addition of a second brewery in Asheville, N.C. — which launched last year — New Belgium could surpass 1 million barrels of beer produced for the first time this year.

