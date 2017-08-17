5-course marijuana dinner pairing coming to Laporte

A Laporte hemp farm will host an Aug. 31 5-course food and cannabis pairing. (Photo: Courtesy of Mason Jar Events Group)

A Laporte hemp farm will host a five-course dinner and cannabis pairing Aug. 31.

Hosted by Blue Circle Research Farm and sponsored by Fort Collins dispensary Organic Alternatives, the dinner will feature different marijuana flower strains, edibles, extracts and vape cartridges specifically picked to pair with each food and drink course. Some hemp oils and seeds without any THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, will be infused in the food.

"We think of it like any other wine, beer or cocktail pairing out there," said Maka Kalai, director of sales and marketing for event sponsor Organic Alternatives.

Tickets to the dinner are $200 per person. Because all marijuana sales in Colorado have to take place in a licensed dispensary, a $25 goody bag with all of the cannabis pairings for the evening must be picked up at the Fort Collins Organic Alternatives dispensary at 346 E. Mountain Ave. in advance of the event.

