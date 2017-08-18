6 Colorado travel agents named among the best in the world

A woman sorts food at a market in Yangon, Myanmar - a country for which Boulderite Rebecca Mazarro is recognized as the top travel agent in the world. (Photo: DBJ/Courtesy of Asia Transpacific Journeys)

DBJ - Six Colorado travel agents — including three from one Boulder firm — have been named to an annual list of the top travel advisers in the world for their expertise on particular destinations.

The honors came via Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual A-List Awards, which singled out 133 travel agents across the world. Many of the local honorees are repeat winners from previous years.

Those include three travel agents with Asia Transpacific Journeys of Boulder, each of whom has made the A-List for at least the past four-year and who have different areas of expertise. Those are:

- Pat O’Connell, singled out for family travel to Asia. O'Connell travels to Asia at least twice a year to personally vet the best family-friendly experiences.

- Jarrod Hobson, singled out for travel to Indonesia. Hobson is known in the industry simply as “the Indonesia guy."

- Rebecca Mazzaro, singled out for travel to Myanmar. Mazzaro sets up out-of-the-way experiences like hot-air balloon rides and guided treks to secluded villages.

