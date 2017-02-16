676,000 strollers recalled due to fall hazard

KUSA - About 676,000 strollers have been recalled due to a fall hazard, the manufacturer announced.

The recall involves the Britax B-Agile and Bob Motion strollers when they are used as a travel system with the car seat attached.

Britax has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from strollers and falling to the ground, leaving 26 children injured.

The company has also received more than 1,300 reports of strollers with damaged click and go receiver mounts.

You can contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers. People with the recalled double strollers should stop using them with car seats attached.

You can read more about the recall here: http://bit.ly/2lnOTmV

To contact Britax, go to www.us.britax.com and click on the safety notice on the homepage. You can call them toll-free at 1-844-227-0300 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

You can email Britax at recall@britax.com.



(© 2017 KUSA)