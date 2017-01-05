KUSA
7 named to Colorado Business Hall of Fame's class of 2017

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 3:32 PM. MST January 05, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Seven of the state's business leaders were named today to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame by the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

The 2017 honorees will be inducted Jan. 26 at the Colorado Business Hall of Fame Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.

"Laureates [are] selected for their enduring and innovative professional contributions to Colorado, inspirational and ethical acumen and philanthropic endeavors," today's announcement says.

