9 Colorado companies land on Inc. Magazine's 2017 'Best Places to Work' list

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Companies in advertising and marketing in Colorado and nationwide rule in Inc. Magazine's 2017 "Best Places to Work" list, released today by the magazine.

Of the nine Colorado-based companies that found their way onto Inc's list, four were in the advertising and marketing sector, the most of all sectors included.

Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held and independent.

To compile its ranking, now in its second year, Inc. asked employees at more than 1,600 companies nationwide to weigh in on where they work.

