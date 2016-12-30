9 projects will change Fort Collins' skyline in 2017

FORT COLLINS - Fort Collins' skyline will change in 2017 as millions of dollars are pumped into new retail projects, restaurants and hotels.

From the Elizabeth Hotel and a handful of long-anticipated eateries in downtown Fort Collins to a transformation of formerly empty space along Harmony Road in the city's southeastern reaches, 2017 will feature a hectic schedule of grand openings.

Here's a look at the major commercial projects expected to open or break ground in the coming year.

Read more at The Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2ipwyVh

