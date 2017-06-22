​9 steps you can take to train for an active shooter situation

Workplace training can help workers be prepared both mentally and physically. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES (STUDIOGRANDOUEST))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined or other populated area.

Workplace training can help workers be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation.

Here are nine steps you can take to prepare your workplace for such an event.

1. Introduce how to recognize the potential for workplace violence

Most incidents of workplace violence don’t involve an active shooter, but everyone should be able to recognize when a violent situation may develop. Consider that the source of the violence is often a current or former employee, or an acquaintance of a current or former employee.

People typically do not just “snap,” but rather display indicators of potentially violent behavior over time. If these behaviors are recognized, they can often be managed and treated. Alert your supervisor or human resources department if you believe an employee or coworker exhibits potentially violent behaviors. Common motives for active shooters include anger, revenge, ideology and untreated mental illness.

Some possible indicators of potentially violent behaviors include the following:

Increased use of alcohol and/or illegal drugs

Unexplained increase in absenteeism

Noticeable decrease in attention to appearance and hygiene

Depression/withdrawal

Resistance and overreaction to changes in policy and procedures

Repeated violations of company policies

Increased severe mood swings

Noticeably unstable, emotional responses

Explosive outbursts of anger or rage without provocation

Comments about suicide or “putting things in order”

Paranoid behavior or comments (such as, “Everybody is against me”)

Increasing talk of problems at home or severe financial problems

Escalation of domestic problems into the workplace (angry phone calls or visitors)

Talk of previous incidents of violence

Empathy with individuals committing violence

Increase in unsolicited comments about firearms, other dangerous weapons and violent crimes

2. Discuss the characteristics of an active shooter situation.

Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. In most cases, active shooters use firearms, and there is no pattern or method to their selection of victims. Law enforcement is usually required to end an active shooter situation.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sFvnnt

© 2017 KUSA-TV