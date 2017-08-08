$937M bond package for Denver upgrades gets 1st approval from city council

(Photo: Cathy Proctor | Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Denver City Council late Monday, in a preliminary vote, agreed to ask voters to approve a $937 million bond package to pay for hundreds of projects around the city.

The council unanimously approved the introduction and first reading of the package of eight bills outlining how the $937 million will be spent if voters approve the package in November.

The council's second reading and final vote is scheduled for Aug. 14.

Council members praised city staff members for listening to residents about projects that are needed throughout Denver, including new sidewalks and bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, recreation centers and improvements to libraries.

