A Colorado bank is in the clear with regulators after turbulent years

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Solera National Bancorp (OTC: SLRK), the holding company for Solera National Bank, is in the clear after a few years of turbulence and being under the scrutiny of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Solera Bank, a business-focused community bank in metro Denver, said today that the Formal Agreement — enforcement actions — entered into on November 18, 2014 with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Bank’s primary regulator, has been lifted.

The Lakewood-based bank had some tough years starting in 2014 when it began reporting net losses. The company blamed the proxy contest and a fight for control of the bank.

The bank had spent most of 2014 in a leadership fight, which ended with one of the bank's largest shareholders, Michael Quagliano, an Illinois businessman, taking over control of the board. Quagliano said he had concerns about the bank's finances, its real estate leases and its executive compensation.

