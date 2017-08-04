A Colorado city is among the best in the nation for cyclists

A clean view of the Boulder Flatirons as seen from Coot Lake in Boulder County. (Photo: GERARDOBRUCKER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder's backdrops of the sweeping flatirons and country meadows along with its urban convenience are among the reasons Thrillist recently named the city one of the best cities in the U.S. for cyclists.

More importantly, the New York-based magazine notes, is that the city has "built one of the country’s most progressive and complete bicycle planning programs."

That program involves a multi-faceted plan adopted by the Board of County Commissioner in December 2012 that includes:

- Boulder County bike maps, distributed freely to residents and businesses.

- Development of physical infrastructure and bicycle facilities.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uc9L6o

