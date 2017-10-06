A Colorado college gets the largest gift in its history

(Photo: Colorado College Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado College said it's received its largest gift in its history, valued at $175 million.

The Colorado Springs-based college said the assets of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, valued at $175 million, will transfer to the college. The center includes an art school, theatre and museum.

"The amount of this gift is significant, but the true value of the Fine Arts Center and its collections — and the center's potential to enhance our educational mission — cannot be quantified," said Jill Tiefenthaler, Colorado College president, in a statement.

Colorado College said the gift is the second largest gift received by a liberal arts college.

