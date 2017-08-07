A Colorado county ranks among top 9 in U.S. for projected economic growth

(Photo: Courtesy City of Northglenn)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Oxford Economics is out with a ranking of the top nine U.S. counties for projected economic growth through 2022 — and a Colorado county is among them.

Adams County comes in at No. 8, with projected annual growth of 2.9 percent over the next five years.

The high ranking for Adams County ranking by Oxford Economics — a commercial venture of Oxford University’s business college — “represents an upbeat view of [metro] Denver's economy, which will draw more workers and businesses into surrounding towns like those in Adams County,” a CBS News report on the ranking says.

Needless to say, Adams County leaders are delighted by the shout-out.

“It’s an exciting time for Adams County and we look forward to bringing you many more primary employer announcements over the coming years,” said Barry Gore, president and CEO of Adams County Economic Development, in a statement.

