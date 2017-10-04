A Colorado firm is helping the Milwaukee Bucks build an arena beer garden

The beer garden will include a mega-screen TV (Photo: Milwaukee Bucks)

The NBA team in a city that knows something about beer is calling on a Denver business to help it create an arena beer garden for fans.

Denver-based CAA Icon is representing the owners of the Milwaukee Bucks on an arena project that will include an "entertainment block" northeast of the team's new arena, now under construction.

The Bucks' development arm submitted updated plans for the entertainment block including a beer garden that will link new arena-district developments with establishments on Milwaukee's colorful Old World Third Street.

