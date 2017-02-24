KUSA
A good year for chickens: Now Quiznos says it will treat its fowl better

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:12 AM. MST February 24, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Following the lead of two other Denver-area restaurant companies, now Quiznos said it will treat its chickens better.

The Denver restaurant chain said it now will "align its supply chain with Global Animal Partnership (GAP) standards in the raising and treatment of chickens."

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) of Denver got the chicken-betterment program ball rolling in January, when it said it would improve living conditions for the chickens it uses annually over the next seven years. Chipotle said it annually uses 140 million pounds of chicken.

Then earlier this month, Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) of Broomfield said it will work to improve living conditions for its broiler chickens, laying hens, dairy cows and pigs.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lRRWo7

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


