A lean Denver space startup lands a military contract

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver space startup won a military contract that will help it prove its small satellite capabilities and get its first spacecraft into orbit this year.

York Space Systems, a year-old satellite manufacturing company, has entered a research and development partnership with the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command to be prime contractor on a small satellite slated to launch as a secondary payload in late 2017.

Details of the Harbinger Mission aren’t being disclosed by the Army, including the value of York’s partnership contract.

The seven-employee company, currently based in Denver, is establishing a satellite factory near Centennial that’s designed to be capable of turning out small satellite bodies weekly and having the final satellites assembled for customers in about a month.

