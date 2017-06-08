A look at metro Denver's 1st Chuy's, a national Tex-Mex restaurant

(Photo: Courtesy Chuy's)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Steve Treacy, owner of the just-opened Chuy's restaurant, says he's bringing a new brand of Tex-Mex to Colorado.

"This market is growing in population and the amount of new restaurants, but as our fans have let us know, there is a need for ... Tex-Mex cuisine," Treacy said.

Treacy just opened metro Denver's first Chuy's (Nasdaq: CHUY), at 6595 W. 104th Ave. in Westminster, and plans to open a second location at the Belmar shopping center in Lakewood later this year.

"We're excited about expanding throughout Colorado and are actively looking for sites in Denver and the surrounding markets," Treacy said. "Denver has been the most requested city by Chuy’s fans craving authentic Tex-Mex."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2s8N957

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal