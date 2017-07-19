A look at the new fast-casual pizza joint coming to metro Denver

A look at Your Pie, a fast-casual pizzeria. (Photo: Courtesy Your Pie)

A Georgia-based fast-casual pizza restaurant chain is opening its first Colorado location July 28.

Your Pie, a brick-oven pizzeria where patrons customize pizzas in a "down-the-line experience," will be located at 14342 Lincoln St. in Thornton.

The location will be owned by Kevin Hansen and his wife, Michelle Hansen, both who are Thornton locals.

"We have always wanted to own our own business and researched many different franchises over the past 10 years before finally finding our dream in Your Pie,” Kevin Hansen said.

