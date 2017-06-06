A look at the new men's salon/bar coming to metro Denver

A look at Saloon Cuts. (Photo: Courtesy Saloon Cuts.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A little over a year after a men's salon/bar combo opened on metro Denver's southern end, it's getting some competition — this time to the north.

Saloon Cuts, which describes itself as an "old west barber shop with a modern flair," recently opened in Broomfield. Like Scissors & Scotch, the grooming shop that opened in Greenwood Village, Saloon Cuts offers beer and alcohol to patrons.

"Barbershops are one of the last places people tolerate a long, boring wait," said Jarden Broach, founder of Saloon Cuts. "Sometimes the whole ordeal is a couple of hours, and only a small part of that is a haircut and shave. If you can sit and have a beer while you wait, now that’s something cool that isn’t really being done."

Saloon Cuts offers grooming services that include hair cuts, shaves and fades, trims and waxes. The shop will sell more than 25 beers, many from local craft brewers.

