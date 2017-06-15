A look at the renovations of Glendale's Cherry Creek Plaza office towers

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chicago-based Origin Investments and Denver-based Corum Real Estate have finished a multi-million dollar renovation of Cherry Creek Plaza, an office project consisting of two 13-story towers comprising 314,000 square feet in Glendale.

The lobbies in both buildings have been refurbished, as have the fitness center and the conference room. The complex is located at 600 and 650 S. Cherry St.

The upgrades are part of a trend in Denver and across the country that has seen owners of older office buildings renovate their properties trying to stay current with new product coming to the market and charging higher rents.

"With the modernization of Cherry Creek Plaza, we are looking to communicate to the market that Cherry Creek Plaza is not the asset you once thought it was,” said Mike Komppa, president of Corum Real Estate Group. “These classic buildings have been dramatically improved and are poised to compete well in the market.”

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ssW9Bw

