A national moving company is shutting down, liquidating assets

Graebel Van Lines is ending services across the country. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Graebel Van Lines, which bills itself as the nation’s largest privately owned moving company, is shutting down.

Dallas-headquartered Graebel Van Lines, which handles both commercial and residential moving, has closed most of its 33 branches across the U.S. and is in the process of liquidating its assets, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The company's website does not list any currently operating branches in Colorado.

Graebel Van Lines is a separate company from Greabel Companies Inc., a workforce and workplace mobility business based in Aurora, "with separate ownership and management," a Greabel Companies Inc. statement says.

