A new HQ for HomeAdvisor: HUB breaks ground in RiNo

The HUB development in RiNo broke ground this week. (Photo: COURTESY | GENSLER)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The HUB, a 275,00-square-foot mixed-use development at 3601 Walnut St. in Denver's River North area, broke ground Wednesday after a year of speculation about the project.

Tech firm HomeAdvisor will take up 70,000 square feet of office space in the HUB, relocating its headquarters from Lakewood. The firm plans to move 350 employees there.

HomeAdvisor first announced the relocation last July but earlier this year told the Business Journal that it was considering other sites after delays with the HUB project.

But in April, Beacon Capital Partners, the Boston-based owner of such Denver legacy properties as the Wells Fargo Center at 1700 Broadway and Civic Center Plaza, purchased the HUB site for $19.37 million from Elevation Group LLC. The sale catalyzed the project once again, leading to its groundbreaking.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ws7K68

© 2017 KUSA-TV