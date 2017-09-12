A 'slight delay' in CenturyLink/Level 3 merger plan

(Photo: LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS/TAAGE DRESSEL-MARTIN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - CenturyLink Inc. officials Tuesday acknowledged there will be a "slight delay" in the Louisiana company's acquisition of Level 3 Communications Inc.

California regulators haven't approved the merger deal yet, although 24 other states and territories have approved the $34 billion acquisition.

The two companies had hoped to complete the deal by the end of the third quarter of this year (Sept. 30), but that's been delayed.

CenturyLink said it expects California regulators to approve the deal on Oct. 12.

"CenturyLink now anticipates the Level 3 transaction to close in mid-to-late October 2017," the companies said.

