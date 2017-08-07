Academy Award-winning actress to tout her home decor collection on Liberty Interactive's QVC

(Photo: QVC Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Academy Award-winning actress will soon begin touting her own line of home accessories on Liberty Interactive Corp.'s QVC shopping channel.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who won an Oscar for her role in "Chicago," will begin touting her line of home decor — Casa Zeta-Jones — on Sept. 28 on QVC.

What makes the actress qualified to sell home accessories? Her "passion for design was inspired by her childhood in Wales alongside her seamstress mother and a lifetime of travels," said QVC.

"I can't wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones. I am thrilled to bring my home and bedding line to QVC. This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now, and I am delighted to share it with QVC customers," Zeta-Jones said in a statement.

