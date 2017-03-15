ACBJ Power Rankings: The best-run airports in America

The top airports, according to American City Business Journals. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Donald Trump's run for the presidency gained a lift of sorts in September when, during a nationally televised debate with Hillary Clinton, he struck a new line of attack by bemoaning the general state of the nation’s airports. Like much of what the 45th President of the United States has said before and since his Nov. 8 election, the comment struck a nerve.

“Our airports are like from a third-world country,” Trump quipped.

Ask a thousand travelers, and you’re likely to get a thousand different answers as to what qualifies as the best-run airport in the country. But for our money, the answer without question is Norman Y. Mineta International Airport in San Jose.

Why San Jose International? It’s because the city-owned airport ranks among the best of its peers in virtually every financial and operating category measured by ACBJ, particularly when it came to productivity among its relatively lean workforce. Never mind the free Wi-Fi, convenience to the city's downtown area or the multitude of transportation options to and from the airport.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.