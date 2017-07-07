Accounting firm EKS&H is moving its headquarters

One of Denver's largest accounting firms is moving its headquarters from one building to another in the Denver Tech Center.

EKS&H has been on a growth tear and was looking for a space large enough for most of its 700 employees. The firm had been operating its headquarters at 7979 E. Tufts Ave. since 1994. When the firm moved in, it only needed half of one floor.

Eventually, the firm needed five floors and opened offices in Boulder, Fort Collins, San Francisco and downtown Denver.

While the new headquarters is only two buildings away from the current location, the new office is better equipped for the company's technology needs.

