Accused Berthoud teen killer: 'I shot her'

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - More than 65 people crowded into a Larimer County Justice Center courtroom Thursday and watched as Tanner Flores demonstrated to an investigator how he shot his ex-girlfriend in the head.

The prosecution played three video clips during the Berthoud teenager's preliminary hearing from the interview conducted by an investigator June 10, the day after Flores reportedly shot Ashley Doolittle three times in quick succession.

In the first video clip, Flores told the Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigator that he had a gun in the back of his truck, and Doolittle, a recent Berthoud High School graduate, reached for it. He said she grabbed the handle with the barrel facing toward her and her thumb on the trigger. He said that when he tried to pull the gun away from her, it went off.

The investigator pressed him.

