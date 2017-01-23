Acting SBA regional administrator named

John Brown II, acting SBA regional administrator, Region VIII (Photo: SBA)

John L. Brown II will take over as acting administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Region VIII, a region that includes Denver, the SBA announced today.

Brown, who is currently the SBA's South Dakota district director in Sioux Falls, will oversee six SBA district offices, which are located in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming. Brown will also continue in his South Dakota roll and will remain based in Sioux Falls, traveling to Denver when necessary.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal

(© 2017 KUSA)