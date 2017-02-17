Aerospace manufacturer to relocate HQ to Coors Technology Center in Golden

Manufacturer NFT Inc. will lease 100 percent of a 53,656-square-foot building in the Coors Technology Park in Golden. (Photo: COURTESY | NEWMARK GRUBB KNIGHT FRANK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - NFT Inc., a Golden-based manufacturer of nuclear, aerospace and automation products, will relocate its headquarters to the Coors Technology Center by the end of March.

NFT has leased a 53,656-square-foot industrial building at 4653 Table Mountain Drive from Albrook Partners LLC, which purchased the building last year.

The facility is located in the 375-acre Coors Technology Park, and had been vacant for seven years before Albrook purchased it, according to a release from Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

