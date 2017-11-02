Affiliate of New York-based Alvarez & Marsal acquires Denver benefits firm

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A national tax group has acquired a Denver-based benefits firm.

Alvarez & Marsal Taxand LLC has acquired Compensation & Benefit Solutions, further expanding its reach. With the Denver acquisition, the company now has 23 offices in the U.S. and tax professionals in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. In 2007 it opened an office in London.

Alvarez & Marsal Taxand is an affiliate of New York-based Alvarez & Marsal, a global firm that provides professional services. A&M Taxand also is part of a global network — called Taxand — of independent tax advisors that formed in 2005 and work in 50 countries.

Denver's Compensation & Benefit Solutions focuses on executive compensation consulting, retirement plan design, human resources outsourcing, and benefit plan compliance and structuring. Its founders John Schultz and Kimberly Schultz and senior leaders Patrick Blanchard and Brennan Rittenhouse will join A&M Taxand as managing directors and a total 27 employees will join A&M Taxand.

