After evacuating to Fort Collins, woman has 'Irma baby'

Tara Stoutt holds her one-day-old daughter, Saniyah, in her room at Poudre Valley Hospital on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Lying in a Colorado hospital bed after giving birth Monday — thousands of miles from home — Tara Stoutt finally felt something she hadn't in almost two weeks: peace.

"Having her yesterday was my moment — my breakthrough and my moment of peace," the new mom said, cradling her day-old baby girl, Saniyah, in her room at UCHealth's Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins Tuesday afternoon.

The quiet tidiness of the hospital room is a far cry from what's going on in Stoutt's home of Tortola. The largest and most-populated of the British Virgin Islands was also the one hit the hardest by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Now, after evacuating the devastation a week ago to give birth safely, Stoutt must wait and watch as another Category 5 storm, Hurricane Maria, closes in on her home.

