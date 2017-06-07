After hail shutdown, Colorado Mills employees hunt for work at big job fair

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Briana McShane was simultaneously nervous and excited. She confidently walked up to the FirstBank recruiting booth and introduced herself.

McShane was among dozens of out-of-work Colorado Mills employees who attended a special job fair today.

McShane was one of many employed at the Lakewood mall who found themselves without a paycheck after a massive May 8 hail storm.

She was working at the mall's Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th outlet when she heard the booming sound of golf ball-sized hail hitting the roof. Within minutes, water was leaking into the store's dressing rooms and she quickly ushered customers out.

A news release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said that almost 100 displaced employees were helped at the fair.

There was more than just information on job opportunities available, as representatives from organizations such as American Job Center, CDLE’s Division of Unemployment Insurance, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and Connect for Health Colorado were there to discuss topics such as employment goals, unemployment benefits, services for workers with disabilities and health insurance options, the news release said.

