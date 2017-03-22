Ag Day to celebrate all things food at State Capitol

DENVER - It pulls in $40 billion of economic output and 173,000 jobs, now Colorado's agriculture industry is celebrating.

The Ag Council expects more than 1,000 people, including farmers, ranchers and chefs at the State Capitol on Wednesday for Ag Day.

It's a free event that starts at 10:45 a.m. The Agriculture Department hopes get people to better understand how food gets to their table.

© 2017 KUSA-TV