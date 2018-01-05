Airbus is opening a new training center in Aurora

KUSA - Airbus - the airplane manufacturer - just bought "the Strategic Simulation Solutions flight center" in Aurora. Right now, that center only serves frontier, but a press release from Airbus on Friday says the location has a lot of room for growth.

The company says they plan to double the capacity of the facility in the next couple years.

Before this, Airbus only trained in the U.S. in Miami - now they say they've got a West Coast hub. But the company has several training locations in the Americas - adding centers in Mexico City and Campinas, Brazil.

Right now, the Aurora center has two A320 Family, FAA Level D full-flight simulators (just for Frontier) but additional simulators will be added in 2018.

