Alaska-based airline files for bankruptcy; it will close its new Denver hub

(Photo: Frank Kovalcheck - Wikipedia Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - PenAir, an Alaska-based airline that provides service at Denver International Airport to small cities in Nebraska and Kansas, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The airline said it has filed a request with the Department of Transportation to end essential air service and shut down its Denver hub that provides DIA service to Liberal and Dodge City, Kansas and North Platte, Kearney and Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

"Once approved, this transition usually takes 30 to 90 days until a new carrier can be secured in the market," the airline said in a statement.

PenAir just arrived at DIA. It took over service to the Kansas and Nebraska cities from Great Lakes Airlines in late 2016, the Denver Business Journal reported.

