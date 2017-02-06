Alaskan company buys General Electric building in Longmont

(Photo: COURTESY | CBRE GROUP INC.)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An affiliate of Anchorage, Alaska-based Pacific Acquisitions has purchased an industrial facility in Longmont that is 100 percent leased by General Electric Co. for $12.5 million.

The purchase is the fifth in Colorado for Pacific Acquisitions since 2013, totaling more than $56.5 million. Crescent Real Estate Holdings, formerly Goff Capital Partners, sold the property.

The 152,218-square-foot building located at 1844 Nelson Road was built in 1994 and sits on 9.3 acres in the Campus at Longmont, a 2 million-square-foot business park in Boulder County. General Electric will continue to lease the space.

Pacific Acquisitions has a type when it comes to purchasing Colorado real estate.

