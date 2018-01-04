All aboard: Winter Park Express train service resumes Friday

The Winter Park Express ski train at Denver Union Station, wrapped in the distinctive colors of the 2018 main sponsor: Lyft. (Photo: Courtesy of Amtrak)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The 2018 season for the Winter Park Express — the special, seasonal Amtrak train that runs weekends and First Fridays between Denver Union Station and the Colorado high country ski resort — is about to get underway.

The train has arrived at Denver Union Station. Workers are putting on the final touches.

And the first train of the season is scheduled to pull out of the station early Friday morning.

It’s a Friday run, which Amtrak and its partners, including Winter Park Resort, are trying out this season in response to customers’ requests. The train will run Saturday and Sunday, as well as the first Friday of every month, through March 25.

