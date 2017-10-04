All Colorado Congress members to Jeff Bezos: Build Amazon HQ2 here

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It’s not every day that Colorado’s entire congressional delegation unites around one goal, but it happened Wednesday with the objective of landing Amazon.com Inc.’s massive second headquarters complex.

Both of the state’s U.S. senators and all seven of its members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter sent Wednesday to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, urging the e-commerce giant to pick Colorado as the site for its “Amazon HQ2.”

“Colorado offers a highly skilled workforce and a demonstrated commitment to providing the environment and lifestyle that businesses and their workers need to thrive,” the joint letter says.

Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced Sept. 7 it is looking for a city in North America where it can build a second headquarters that would be equal to its sprawling HQ campus in Seattle. It said it plans to invest more than $5 billion to build and operate Amazon HQ2, and that up to 50,000 employees would work there, making an average of more than $100,000 each.

